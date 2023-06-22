Ashneer Grover Compares Airport Lounge To Free Meal Scheme Canteen In Latest Twitter Rant

Ashneer Grover | FP Photo

One of the major perks that credit cards offer these days is access to lounges across airports in the country, as the Indian middle class with disposable income is flying more often. But as more people get access to such amenities considered exclusive in public spaces, everyone doesn't seem to be happy about it.

In response to another Twitter user's criticism of the crowd and food at airport lounges, ousted BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover compared them to canteens serving free meals.

There is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal. Lounges are like free meal scheme canteens - with credit card as redeeming voucher ! — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 22, 2023

Irked about rubbing shoulders with passengers from an inferior class

Grover, accused of a Rs 81 crore fraud by his own firm, went on to add that credit cards are like redeeming coupons for free meal schemes at an airport lounge.

He wrote that paying in full for a meal at a restaurant inside an airport offers more exclusivity than a crowded lounge.

His tweet was a response to one from a parody handle, that the airport lounge experience is now all about sharing space with lower-class deal seekers to grab a cold samosa.

The reactions to Grover's tweets ranged from someone calling lounge food low quality to another user preferring fancy restaurants, but one of them pointed out the hypocrisy of providing free meals to a class who can afford lounge meals, instead of those who can't.