Ashneer Grover and his wife get summoned by Delhi HC over vicious campaign against BhraratPe

Long before he became the US President, Donald Trump was known more for his reality TV antics instead of his exploits as an entrepreneur. In India several startup founders have risen to fame through their appearance on shows such as Shark Tank’s local version. Among them Ashneer Grover has gained popularity in the media, but has lost his position as the managing director of BharatPe, a firm he had co-founded.

Vocal entrepreneur invites trouble

The entrepreneur known for being vocal on social media, has now received a notice along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, for allegedly running a viscous campaign against BharatPe. The couple has been dragged to Delhi High Court by their former company, which is also demanding Rs 88 crore in damages. They also face allegations of listing fake vendors, overcharging the firm for hiring new employees, and siphoning off funds using fake bills.

Fake bills and verbal attacks

Although Ashneed Grover had stepped down from the BharatPe board because of a dispute, his wife had been fired for allegedly misappropriating funds. After his exit, Grover also tweeted that there is no BharatPe without him and took jibes at the firm after reports of its chief tech officer and chief product officer quitting. He further shared his views on startups in a memoir titled Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Startups.

Couple of days back, Grover had also mocked Zomato’s CEO for his tweet where he used the phrase ‘Day 1’, calling him lame for doing so as an entrepreneur. He had also slammed the regional leadership for WhatsApp in India for the failure of its e-payment service in the country, despite the messenger’s widespread usage.