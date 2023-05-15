Ashish Kacholia and Bengal Finance invest Rs 40 crores for 4.05% stake in Aeroflex

According to an exchange filing, reputed capital markets investor Ashish Kacholia, along with Bengal Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, has bought 4.05% equity shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited, material subsidiary of SAT Industries.

He bought the shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 40.56 Crores, and added SAT to the list of more than 40 stocks he has invested in.

Kacholia's diverse portfolio includes hospitality, education, infra, and manufacturing stocks.

Aeroflex Industries, a subsidiary of listed SAT Industries Ltd are manufacturers and suppliers of environment friendly metallic flexible flow solution products catering to global as well as domestic markets.

It exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, USA and others, whereas its Parent SAT Industries is a diversified business group engaged in various business activities such as manufacturing, education, leasing, finance, investments, domestic trading and import and export through its group companies.

Read Also The inspiring journey of Yaseen Sahar: A dynamic leader in the field of Investment Management

SAT Industries holds 92.18% in Aeroflex Industries Ltd.

Aeroflex Industries ‘manufacturing facility and NABL accredited R&D lab are situated at Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

The Company has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise about Rs. 350 crores through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Offer with a face value of Rs 2 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs. 160 crores and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17.5 million equity shares by promoters selling shareholders and promoter group.