Ashika Group appoints Vishesh Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

Ashika Group, diversified financial services conglomerate, has appointed Vishesh Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The bolstering of company’s leadership ranks is in line with its vision of fortifying the personal finance ecosystem and transforming how New India manages it's savings and investments with the newly-launched My Dhanush app, it said in a statement.

At Ashika Group, Sharma will be responsible for brand building, content marketing, social media, and corporate communications for the retail business, which is stacked under the company’s master brand, My Dhanush. He will be based in Mumbai and report directly to Ashika Group CEO Chirag Jain.

A communications veteran, Sharma joins Ashika Group with 13 years of extensive and diverse work experience across fields, including brand communication, content marketing, corporate communications, reputation management, internal communications, public affairs, and financial education.

Chirag Jain, CEO, Ashika Group, said, “We are excited to welcome Vishesh, a passionate brand-builder, and are confident he will play a vital role in building a truly world-class FinTech brand. I believe under his able leadership and in-depth understanding of customer communication, we will strengthen Ashika further and drive growth across our portfolio.”

Vishesh Sharma, said, “I am excited to join such a fast-growing organization and play a part in building one of India’s very first personal finance super app My Dhanush."



Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:17 AM IST