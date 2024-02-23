As Production Dips Price Of Pulses Go Up In The Market

Pulses 2024 | FPJ Library

Prices of tur rose across most markets today owing to a fall in production and arrivals, traders said. Prices of chana in key markets were stable as subdued demand was offset by limited old stocks and lower acreage of the pulse, they said. Masur prices were also steady owing to limited demand from millers. Prices of TUR in the key wholesale market of Amravati in Maharashtra rose Rs 100 to Rs 9,500-10,400 per 100 kg and arrivals dropped 3,000 bags from the previous day to 10,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg).

Prices in the Latur market rose by Rs 50 to Rs 10,700-10,800 per 100 kg and arrivals rose by 4,000 bags to 6,000 bags (1 bag = 50 kg), the India Pulses and Grains Association said. Prices in the benchmark market of Kalaburagi in Karnataka were steady at Rs 9,751-10,545 per 100 kg. Arrivals fell by 1,373 bags to 2,070 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), the Association said. In another key market, Khamgaon in Maharashtra, prices were stable at Rs 9,000-10,400 per 100 kg. Arrivals fell by 1,000 bags to 4,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg).

Tur at Rs 85 per kilogram

Tur prices in the market of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were at Rs 8,500 per 100 kg, said Kailash Kakani, a local trader. Consecutive years of falling output and lower arrivals in the market have led to a rise in prices, experts said. The government has warned the industry that it may cap the price of imported tur dal to keep domestic prices in control as it is concerned about monopoly suppliers Myanmar and Mozambique, according to various media reports. Prices of CHANA in the key wholesale market of Amravati, Maharashtra, were stable at 5,500-6,300 rupees per 100 kg. Arrivals were also stable at 3,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), according to the Association.

In Hinganghat, also in Maharashtra, prices were steady at Rs 4,800-5,880 per 100 kg and arrivals dipped by 14,000 bags to 11,000 bags (1 bag = 50 kg), it said. In Khamgaon, prices were again stable at Rs 5,600-6,000 per 100 kg and arrivals fell by 1,000 bags to 5,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), it said. Chana prices in the market of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were at 5,600 rupees per 100 kg, said Kakani.

There were no arrivals of chana in Vidisha, also in Madhya Pradesh, as the market is awaiting the arrival of new crops from Mar 1, said Pradeep Sahu, a local trader. Chana prices may dip due to subdued demand for the pulse this week, experts said. Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh are expected to start soon.

Prices of masur remain stable

The fall in prices could be limited due to lower old stocks in private and government agencies, they said. Prices of MASUR in the key wholesale market of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh were unchanged at Rs 7,150-7,200 per 100 kg, the Association said. Prices in the key market of Lalitpur were stable at Rs 5,700-6,300 per 100 kg, it added. Masur prices in the market of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh were stable at Rs 4,400 per 100 kg, and arrivals were pegged at 500 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), said Sahu. Prices of masur are expected to remain stable on account of limited demand from millers and higher availability of imported stocks, experts said. Traders in Madhya Pradesh said some of the masur crop was damaged by prolonged daytime fog, disease, and insufficient sunlight, leading to red dryness.

Despite the challenges, the acreage under masur exceeds last year's figure, according to an update by the Association. India's lentil imports from Canada more than doubled in 2023 despite diplomatic strains over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Reuters reported Wednesday. Under a business-as-usual scenario, India's pulses production is estimated to rise to about 47 mln tn by 2047-48 from 23 mln tn in 2019-20, leaving a gap of 2 mln tn between demand and supply.