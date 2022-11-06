As markets open on Monday, here are factors to consider and stocks to look for

Representative image |

The past week witnessed a rally for Indian stock indices with BSE Sensex rising 1.6 per cent, while Nifty 50 surged forward by 1.9 per cent. Midcap and smallcap stocks performed well, with metal gaining the most at 7 per cent, while pharma failed to interest as it tumbled. In the coming week, the much awaited US job data, as well as rising foreign inflows, corporate earnings which are healthy so far, Chinese policy and four big IPOs might steer the markets into either direction.

Apart from metal stocks hinting at solid growth, public sector banks are also expected to perform well, making this coming week a good opportunity to invest in secure sectors. While markets will be shut for Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday November 8, here’s what’s good for investmenting when the market opens on Monday.

HDFC to see positive growth

The NBFC sector is expected to grow owing to higher income from interest and HDFC is the biggest player in the sector for India. The September quarter results announced by the lender showed a 17 per cent rise in profit, while the interest income went up by more than 12 per cent. Although the stock is currently below Rs 2,500, investors can take it as an opportunity to buy in, since the share is expected to surpass the Rs 3,200 mark going forward.

Gainers to look for

Apart from Adani which made gains owing to positive results in the past week, Mazgaon Docks was also on the upside as it jumped almost 22 per cent. Overseas Bank and Reddington also surged by close to 16 per cent, while Alembic Pharma gained almost 20 per cent. Apart from these stocks showing robust growth, PSUs such as UCO Bank, Bank of India and Punjab and Sind Bank can be steady investments.

Bet on banking stocks

With public sector lenders scaling new highs, the top PSU State Bank of India is a good buy at Rs 585, if you aren’t looking for anything long term. In that case setting a target of more than Rs 600 to book profits can be a good strategy for a short run.