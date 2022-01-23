As many as 445 infra projects hit with cost overruns of Rs 4.4 lakh cr: Report

As many as 445 infrastructure projects, entailing investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns totalling more than Rs 4.4 lakh crore, according to a report.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects of Rs. 150 crore and above.

Out of 1,673 such projects, 445 projects reported cost overruns and 557 projects were delayed.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,673 projects was Rs 22,23,791.78 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 26,64,649.18 crore," according to the ministry's latest report for December 2021.

The report further said that the expenditure incurred on these projects till December 2021 is Rs 13,08,766.65 crore, which is 49.12 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

Out of the 557 delayed projects, 97 projects have overall delay in the range of 1-12 months, 127 projects have been delayed for 13-24 months, 217 projects for 25-60 months and 116 projects have delays of 61 months and above.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:46 PM IST