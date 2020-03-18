As crude oil rate falls, petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day

As coronavirus scare gripped the country, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today for second consecutive day. On Monday, petrol prices were slashed by 16 paise per litre and diesel prices were cut by 15-16 paise.

On Wednesday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 a litre in Mumbai. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.