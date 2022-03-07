Arzooo launches marketplace platform for sellers as part of mega growth plans

B2B retail platform Arzooo said it has launched a B2B seller plaform, Falcon.

Falcon has been designed to extend it’s platform to over 5,000 consumer durable sellers to join the B2B wave to scale their business. It is open to individuals or businesses who are distributors, wholesalers, a large format player or an OEM to take their products to a larger offline market with Zero distribution cost, the company said in a press statement.

The seller platform is end-to-end tech-driven based on all Do It Yourself (DIY) service where sellers have to register on the Falcon platform with relevant details which will eventually create an order dashboard for their business where they can list their products, view and manage new orders from retailers. Arzooo’s logistics arm Arzooo Express manages the end-to-end logistics for every Falcon order, picking up from seller and delivering it to the buyer, it said.

Falcon’s supplier management portal further amplifies information transparency as all suppliers are allotted a Product ASN No. (Arzooo Serial Number), district level information to enable integration of every product at every customer level to the sellers

Arzooo said it has been doing a pilot of the platform in the last 4-5 months and during this phase of pilot itself, sellers have done business of over 200 crores on the platform.

"Our seller platform is creating a whole new opportunities for everyone in consumer electronics value chain to scale their business and the initial traction is overwhelming,” it said in a statement.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 01:56 PM IST