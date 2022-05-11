Arya.ag posts higher volumes in FY'22

Arya.ag, integrated grain commerce platform, announced it has concluded FY22 on a strong note both in terms of volumes as well as end-user uptake to further cement the start-up’s position as India’s largest and fastest growing agritech player.

For the fiscal year gone by, Arya.ag closed with a grain AUM of $1.1 billion bolstered by a rapid surge in commerce volume with Gross Transaction Value (GTV) run rate of $270 million. H2 of FY22 recorded a phenomenal 4X rise in commerce volumes over H1 on the platform with take rates strengthening by over 2X. During the year, the platform saw large adoption of its structured trade solutions by varied entities spanning across farmers, FPOs, millers and agri-corporations, it said in a statement.

The embedded digital lending business on the platform hit the milestone of Rs 100 crore or $13.3 million, of loan disbursement amount in the month of March 22 alone. The platform saw a 2X rise, to close the year at $65.0 million in its digitally-led fully secured loan disbursements.

Prasanna Rao, MD and Co-founder, Arya.ag said, “The influence of digital transformation in prominent domains of the overall economic ecosystem is well-known. We at Arya.ag are extending the benefits of digital technologies to the smallest of the stakeholders in the agri-ecosystem, including women farmers and farmer producer organisations. The pandemic times have further accelerated the adoption of our integrated services and we remain upbeat about the future, basis our distinct value proposition and strong business fundamentals.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:52 PM IST