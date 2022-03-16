Arya.ag launches agri insta loan for farmers on its digital platform

Arya.ag, integrated grain commerce platform, today announced first-of-its-kind single click Agri insta loan for the farming community across India. The insta-loan will enable immediate and easy access to loans to users on its digital platform, it said in a statement. With this launch, a farmer can avail a loan instantly against her stored commodity at her discretion and choice from the comfort and convenience of her home, it added.

How it works

The integrated digital platform leverages the capabilities of AI, ML, IoT and overall new-age digital technologies, to convert each bag of farm produce stored in Arya.ag’s digitally enabled warehouse into an electronic balance.

An automated decisioning engine on Arya.ag offers finance against this electronic balance in a few clicks.

About 40% of farmers are covered by formal credit: Report

An earlier appeared RBI report pegs that just about 40 percent of Indian farmers are covered by formal credit. Arya.ag’s insta loan will address the pertinent problem of lack of adequate access to finance faced by Indian farmers, the company said.

The company aims to target disbursals of Rs 1,000 crore from the insta-loan product in FY23.

Aim to provide instant access to loans: Co-Founder

Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag’s Co-Founder, said, “The scope of agritech players in enhancing the agrichain ecosystem in India is enormous. At Arya.ag our focus is to empower the country’s farmers by maximising the value of their farm produce. We enable this through an end-to-end integrated, full stack solution spanning digitally enabled warehouses, embedded finance and commerce solutions, all delivered using our tech-led digital platform. Our latest offering, Insta Loan, is designed to comprehensively provide farmers instant access to loans. Instant loan are available in most sectors but this is the first time that farmers will have easy and immediate loans at their disposal," he added.

