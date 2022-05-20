Arvind SmartSpaces Q4 results: Profit jumps to Rs 14 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces on Friday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 14 crore for the quarter ended March.

The realty firm's profit stood at Rs 6.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 150 percent to Rs 161 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 64.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal, its net profit climbed 186 percent to Rs 25.1 crore as against Rs 8.7 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 72 percent year-on-year to Rs 257 crore during FY 2022 from Rs 149 crore in the preceding year.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:02 PM IST