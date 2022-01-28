e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Arvind Smartspaces Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 17% to Rs 5.91 cr

Agencies
Total income rose to Rs 44.93 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 44.68 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. / Representational Image | File photo

Total income rose to Rs 44.93 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 44.68 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. / Representational Image | File photo

Advertisement

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 5.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 44.93 crore during October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 44.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Advertisement