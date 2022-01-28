Arvind Smartspaces Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 17% to Rs 5.91 cr

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 5.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 44.93 crore during October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 44.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:26 PM IST