Arvind Q3 net profit rises to Rs 94 cr, revenue from operations up

Arvind Ltd reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 94.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, led by volume growth across segments.

The company added that revenue from operations was up 50.39 per cent, while total expenses climbed 45.25 per cent to Rs 2,146.60 crore, as against Rs 1,477.84 crore earlier.

''Volumes grew across all textile segments as post-Covid demand stayed strong in both export and domestic markets. Cotton prices rose sharply, and other input costs continued to stay high,'' stated Arvind Ltd.

The company's revenue from textiles surged 57.34 per cent to Rs 1,918.13 crore, compared to Rs 1,219.11 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:55 PM IST