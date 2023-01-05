Arvind Fashions appoints Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia as CFO | Image credit: Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia (LinkedIn)

Arvind Fashions Ltd, speciality retail major, has appointed Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia as its chief financial officer, with effect from Friday, according to an exchange filing.

Chitlangia will replace Piyush Gupta, who resigned from his post due to personal and family health reasons, effective today, the release said.

Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia is a qualified chartered accountant with extensive knowledge in finance. He has worked for significant retail and fast-moving consumer goods organisations in India and internationally over the course of a 30-year career.

Chitlangia formerly held positions at More Retail Ltd., Coca-Cola Co., and Super Max World before joining Arvind Fashions.

