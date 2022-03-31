Around 83% men say asking women candidates questions on marriage plans during hiring is inappropriate

A majority of Indian companies and recruiters ask female candidates about their marital status. Questions like "Are you married?" or "When are you planning to get married?" are posed before female candidates but rarely before male applicants.

Women's priorities may change after marriage as they are subjected to leave their homes while men are not. And companies want to insulate themselves against the shifting priorities of their female employees. Companies invest their time and resources in their employees and expect candidates to continue their jobs for the long term. But does a woman's marital status hinder her career or company's growth, or are these questions too personal to be discussed in an interview?



In light of the challenges faced by married women during the hiring process, Betterhalf.ai – new-age matrimony app based on only a "true-compatibility" partner search, recently conducted an online survey to understand the opinions and perspectives of the young working population.

According to the survey findings, 83 percent of the respondents believe that recruiters asking female candidates questions about their marital status is inappropriate. This clearly reveals that the Indian youth does not share the corporate's view that female employees change their priorities after marriage and can hamper the company's growth.



Commenting on the survey findings, Pawan Gupta, CEO & Co Founder, Betterhalf.ai said, "Women are breaking the glass ceiling in the workplace across the globe, but practices like these can prevent talented women from finding a job. Marriage affects both men and women, yet men are not subjected to such interview questions. As the tide is turning and progressive organizations are coming to the fore, restricting women's entry based on their marital status should be discontinued from hiring processes."



The findings of the online poll also disclosed that 89 percent of the respondents believe that both men and women should be financially independent before getting married. On the other hand, only 6 percent could agree that men should be the sole bread earner. Furthermore, 5 percent of the respondents believed that women can be breadwinners. The survey clearly shows that a sea change is developing in the minds of the young working professionals who believe that financial independence is essential before marriage.

According to participants, the three biggest challenges were bringing office conflict home, lack of personal space and unclear responsibility at home.

The survey mirrors the mentality of the working youth who believe that employees should be hired based on their talent and not marital status. It is the youth's opinion that marriage and work can continue frictionless.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:00 PM IST