Around 49 IT companies from Kerala to take part in Dubai GITEX

As many as 49 Kerala-based IT companies and startups will take part in GITEX Global, the annual technology event to be held in Dubai next month.

Besides this, 19 startups from the Kerala Startup Mission will also participate in the event.

A majority of the IT companies are from the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, while the rest are from the IT parks in Kochi and Kozhikode.

Kerala IT Parks CEO John M. Thomas said that the state will organise a special business-to-business meet for expatriate industrialists and entrepreneurs to explore global market opportunities as the Middle East region is also a major market for IT companies from Kerala.

GITEX is a major technology event which showcases the latest technologies and innovative ideas in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, big data, cyber security, block chain, quantum computing etc., which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 17 to 21.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:36 PM IST