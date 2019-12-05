Are you an entrepreneur worried about funding? Ratan Tata has the perfect pitch

Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Sons has put out a poll on his Instagram story on Tuesday asking his almost seven lakh followers if they’d like him to put together a basic pitch deck template. 97% of the voters answered with a ‘Yes’ and Tata delivered on his promise.
Ratan Tata on Thursday shared a short ‘entry-level pitch deck’ for new entrepreneurs as promised. Mr Tata explained in short what a pitch deck should like.
The pointers suggested to first begin with the problem the start-up is addressing and then the solution it is offering. The deck should also include the ‘Unique Selling Proposition’ (USP) to show how your idea is unique.
The deck should then talk about the ‘Competition & Barriers to Entry’, which are the other organizations in the market already working on the solution and what are the difficulties you are facing to enter the market as a new entrepreneur.
The deck should also include the ‘Revenue Model’ explaining the funders your monetary plan and the ‘Target Market’ to be very clear about your target audience. The deck should then talk about the start-up’s ‘Product/Service’ and how will they add value to the brand. The deck should have ‘Milestones’ achieved until the presentation and ‘Funds so Far’.
According to Ratan Tata, a pitch should also introduce the ‘Team’ or founding members towards the end.
