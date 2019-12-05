Are you an entrepreneur worried about funding? Ratan Tata has the perfect pitch

The pointers suggested to first begin with the problem the start-up is addressing and then the solution it is offering. The deck should also include the ‘Unique Selling Proposition’ (USP) to show how your idea is unique.

The deck should then talk about the ‘Competition & Barriers to Entry’, which are the other organizations in the market already working on the solution and what are the difficulties you are facing to enter the market as a new entrepreneur.

The deck should also include the ‘Revenue Model’ explaining the funders your monetary plan and the ‘Target Market’ to be very clear about your target audience. The deck should then talk about the start-up’s ‘Product/Service’ and how will they add value to the brand. The deck should have ‘Milestones’ achieved until the presentation and ‘Funds so Far’.

According to Ratan Tata, a pitch should also introduce the ‘Team’ or founding members towards the end.