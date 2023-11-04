Are Index Funds A Good Bet For Risk-Averse Mutual Fund Investors? |

New Delhi (India), November 4: Index funds are mutual funds investing in stock market indices in the same shares of the exact proportion. These funds are passively managed where the intervention from fund managers is very limited. Index funds track two indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. Since index funds tracking these indices have investments in the same proportion as the index, the value of the fund increases when the index performs well and vice versa.

Now, risk-averse mutual fund investors looking for reasonably predictable returns find index funds to be an ideal investment option. This is because index funds prove to be a sound choice for those who are looking to invest in equities but are apprehensive about taking the risks that are associated with actively managed funds. Index funds allow investors to invest in the broader market, offering a well-diversified portfolio along with a lower expense ratio.

What are index funds?

Index funds are a sub-category of mutual fund schemes in India. These funds are passively managed mutual funds tracking the underlying market index. An index fund allocates assets in the same proportion as that of its underlying index, tracking the NSE and BSE indices with the goal of producing returns that mirror the performances of these indices.

How do index funds work?

Since index funds are a type of equity investment, these funds primarily invest in listed equity stocks. The portfolio of an index fund will only change when there is a change in the benchmark index. Do note that an index fund could also follow a weighted index that involves having different stocks with varying proportions. In this case, the fund manager could periodically rebalance the various securities to reflect the weight of its presence in the benchmark index.

The risk involved with a single holding in a mutual fund portfolio is negated by investing in multiple stocks of the index. When the index fund mimics the index profile, it can potentially match its chosen index’s performance. This means that the index fund’s performance will depend on how its chosen index performs.

What are the benefits of index funds?

Index funds are simple to manage

Index funds are considered to be quite easy to manage. The reason for this is that fund managers do not have to track the performance of particular stocks on the index. All that fund managers are required to do is just rebalance the portfolio on a periodic basis.

Investing in these funds saves a lot of time

Investing in index funds is considered to be a time-saving decision. Depending on the type of index that is chosen, investors only need to spend a few hours on their index fund investments every year. This is because investors save a lot of time not having to research individual stocks. Fund managers can be allowed to invest in an index which already includes the stocks that investors are looking to invest in.

These funds offer a variety of investment options

When a fund invests in a proportion that is similar to that of an index, it ensures that the investor’s portfolio is a well-diversified one across all stocks and sectors. This means that through a single index fund, investors can gain potential returns on the larger segment of the market. For example, if an investor chooses to invest in the Nifty index fund, they can get exposure to 50 stocks that are spread across 13 sectors ranging from banking and financial services and pharmaceutical sectors to automobile and information technology sectors.

Index funds have low fees

Since index funds only mimic their underlying benchmark index, there is no requirement for a whole team of research analysts to assist the fund manager in picking out the right stocks. There is also no active trading of stocks taking place, which is why the managing cost of an index fund is quite low.

Investors do not need to have experience before investing in index funds

The investment method followed by index funds is automated and regulationbased. Fund managers are given defined mandates to follow regarding the amounts that are to be kept for investments in index funds across various securities. This means that investing in index funds does not necessarily require any prior business knowledge or experience with stock picking.

Index funds are a tax-efficient investment option

With index funds, taxes are levied on both capital gains as well as dividends. The investor’s taxable income is also calculated along with the dividends, and this entire income is taxable in accordance with the rates that have been decided for that category. When it comes to capital gains, the length of time that the fund is held is considered and the tax is only payable when the units have been redeemed. For direct equity and equity mutual funds, a tax rate of 15% is charged for a short-term holding period of 12 months or less and 15% if the holding period exceeds 12 months with gains exceeding Rs 1,00,000. Also, an additional cess charge of 4% is charged on both taxes.

Now, with index funds, there is less buying and selling, resulting in less payable gains. This means that these funds are often exempt from short-term capital gains tax, which is more expensive. Most index funds pay lower dividends as compared to actively managed funds, contributing less to the total income of the investor, thus effectively reducing tax liabilities.

Factors to consider for index fund investments

Tracking error

In some cases, it is possible that there is a slight deviation in the returns earned from an index mutual fund when compared to the benchmark index that it is tracking. This is known as a tracking error, and the lower these errors, the better the index fund will perform.

Market fluctuations

With index funds mapping a particular market index, the chances of these funds being prone to equity-linked risks are less. However, do keep in mind that the market is unpredictable and if faced with a downturn, the value of index funds could be affected in a bear market when the investment prices have dropped. So, make sure to evaluate the risks before investing in index funds and note that it is advisable to have a mix of both actively and passively managed index funds for a balanced portfolio.

Expense ratio

As compared to actively managed funds, the expense ratio of index funds is usually quite low. The reason for this is that fund managers do not need to formulate any investment strategy when it comes to index funds. However, keep in mind that even an index fund with a low expense ratio can potentially generate higher returns.

Investment horizon

Index funds can experience a lot of fluctuations given the cyclic movements of the market. Long-lasting fluctuations have the potential to average out the short-term volatility of the market, which is why it is better for investors to have a long-term investment horizon. Those considering index fund investments need to be patient enough for the funds to generate maximum returns.

Differences between index funds and actively managed funds

Expense ratio

With actively managed funds, fund managers need to be constant with their extensive industry research which is why the expense ratio of these funds is sufficiently high. Since index funds are passively managed and do not require high levels of involvement from fund managers, these funds have low expense ratios.

Investment style

For actively managed funds, fund managers need to allocate the combination of assets as well as the proportion of the investment. The fund manager’s experience and expertise play an important role in the performance of these funds. Index funds simply follow popular benchmark indexes, investing in the same units in equal proportions. These funds thus have a more hands-off approach when it comes to asset allocation since they simply take their underlying benchmark and mimic its properties.

Performance

Actively managed funds, especially those that are equity-oriented, have an aim to outperform the current market benchmarks. On the other hand, index funds look to simply replicate their benchmark index’s performance and not beat them. So, in a bearish market, there are higher chances of index funds offering better returns than the returns offered by actively managed funds.

Risk involved

The risk of investing in index funds is dependent on the underlying index. For instance, the Nifty 50 index is likely to be less volatile as compared to the Nifty Next 50 index. An advantage of index funds is that these funds are well-diversified across various sectors, so the risk of market volatility is considerably reduced.

Consideringthe above-mentioned points, index funds can be an ideal investment option for investors who do not have an appetite for taking on high risk. Those looking for market-beating returns can opt for actively managed funds, however, those looking for more diversification with lower operating costs and risks can consider investing in index funds.

