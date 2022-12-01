ArcelorMittal gets 1,800 tonnes steel from state-owned RINL for expansion in Gujarat

Visakhapatnam-based RINL has supplied 1,800 tonnes of structural steel to AMNS India for its expansion project in Hazira, Gujarat.

On October 28, the Gujarat-based steel maker AMNS India kicked off the Rs 60,000-crore expansion project to scale up the capacity of its steel plant to 15 million tonnes (MT) from about 9 MT at present.

"#RINL Ahmedabad & @larsentoubro officials flagged off first consignment of structural steel (1800 tons) to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Hazira for the expansion project," Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) said in a Tweet.

Structural steel is a type of steel used for making construction materials.

Under the Ministry of Steel, RINL is among the top six steel producers in the country with an annual capacity of about 7.5 million tonnes.

ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India is a joint venture (JV) company of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

In 2019, the two companies completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to AMNS India.