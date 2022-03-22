ArcelorMittal establishes strategic RE partnership with Greenko Group in India

ArcelorMittal today announces it has established a strategic partnership with Greenko Group, energy transition company, to develop a ‘round the clock’ renewable energy project with 975 MW of nominal capacity.

The c. $0.6 billion project will combine solar and wind power and be supported by Greenko’s hydro pumped storage project, which helps to overcome the intermittent nature of wind and solar power generation.

The project will be owned and funded by ArcelorMittal. Greenko will design, construct and operate the renewable energy facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Southern India. Project commissioning is expected by mid-2024.

ArcelorMittal’s joint venture company in India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), will enter into a 25 year off-take agreement with ArcelorMittal to purchase 250 MW of renewable electricity annually from the project. This will result in over 20 percent of the electricity requirement at AM/NS India’s Hazira plant coming from renewable sources, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 1.5 million tonnes per year.

The project offers AM/NS India the dual benefits of lower electricity costs and lower CO2 emissions, and it also provides an attractive return on investment for ArcelorMittal.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal, said, “This is an attractive opportunity for ArcelorMittal. We will be partnering with a highly experienced energy transition company in a project that will enable our joint venture company AM/NS India to reduce both its electricity costs and carbon emissions, as well as providing consistent, guaranteed returns for ArcelorMittal.

“Large amounts of green energy are one of the key foundations for both a net zero economy and a decarbonised steel industry. We are excited about the potential of replicating this model in other regions. It demonstrates how establishing partnerships and collaborating across the supply chain can help us to progress faster towards our decarbonisation targets.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO and Managing Director at Greenko said: “This is a pioneering partnership with the world’s leading steelmaker and we hope it will serve as a blueprint for the adoption of renewable power for large-scale steel manufacturing in India. These efforts will also represent a notable contribution to India’s own commitment to build 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:27 PM IST