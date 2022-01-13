Arbitration can be set aside only if award is against public policy of India: SC

The Supreme Court said that an arbitration award can be set aside only if the award is against the public policy of India, the Supreme Court has said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Haryana Tourism Ltd against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which set aside a 2005 award.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said the award can be set aside under the Arbitration Act, if it is found to be contrary to the fundamental policy of Indian Law.

Haryana Tourism Limited (HTL) had invited tenders for the supply of Aerated Cold Drinks at its Tourist Complexes.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:36 PM IST