Aptus Value Housing IPO receives 37% subscription on Day-2

The initial share sale of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 37 per cent subscription on the second day of offer on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 2,06,36,700 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer, according to data available with the exchanges.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 33 per cent subscription, non-institutional investors 6 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 54 per cent.

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares.

The three-day IPO has a price range of Rs 346-353 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,780 crore.

Aptus Value Housing Finance on Monday said it has raised Rs 834 crore from anchor investors. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's tier-1 capital requirements.

Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers to the offer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:54 PM IST