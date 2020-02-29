Apr-Jan fiscal gap 129% of revised FY20 aim Bloodbath on Dalal St Street erodes nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor wealth

The central government's fiscal deficit rose to 9.855 trillion rupees in Apr-Jan from 9.317 trillion rupees in Apr-Dec, accounting for 128.5% of the revised full-year target of Rs 7.668 trillion, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

The fiscal deficit was at 121.5% of the full-year target in the corresponding period for 2018-19 (Apr-Mar).