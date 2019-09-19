‘Approach NCLT for Rs 577 crore refund from Ericsson’

New Delhi: The NCLAT on Wednesday declined RCom's resolution professional's plea seeking refund of Rs 577 crore from Swiss firm Ericsson, and directed the RP to approach the Mumbai-bench of NCLT for the same.

Reliance Communications is presently going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the supervision of the Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal.

The RP had filed and interim application with the NCLAT, contending that Ericsson, which is only an operational creditor of the company, should return the money paid by it, as RCom is now under the resolution process.

However, a two-member NCLAT-bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya asked that the RP may raise all arguments for refund of money begfore the NCLT.

It also said that the RP may file appeal before it, in case of adverse order by the NCLT on this issue. "We are not inclined to take this interim Application…," said the NCLAT.

Meanwhile, RCom said its subsidiary GCX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US without any prior consent of the company.