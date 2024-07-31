Apple Users Can Now Record Calls With iOS 18.1 Beta; Everything You Need To Know

Apple's iOS 18.1 developer preview includes an AI-powered feature that allows you to record and transcribe phone calls. To record a call audio log, users who have access to the beta can tap the newly added "record" button located in the upper-left corner of the call screen.

Apple's call recording feature

In June, at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple debuted call recording. For journalists who frequently conduct interviews over the phone, the feature appears to be helpful.

It might even be helpful if you're taking a crucial call from a doctor and want to remember everything they say.

All callers will hear a notification stating, "This call will be recorded," once it has been enabled. After that, the Phone app will automatically record the call and produce a transcription that will show up in the Notes app. Users will also be able to access an AI-generated summary of the call and the entire audio recording in the Notes app.

Apple intelligence

The iOS 18.1 developer beta includes additional Apple Intelligence features like updated Siri design, email summaries in the Mail app, and natural language search in photos. Although we will have to wait a little while longer to see Siri enhanced by artificial intelligence,.

Apple Intelligence is going to unlock a world of new possibilities for our users, and it’s thrilling to see our developers begin to build with it. We’re excited to see the amazing things they create. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 31, 2024

Schedule for new iOS

It should be noted that Apple has not yet disclosed when the public will be able to download the stable version of iOS 18.1.

As with the beta release program, Apple is anticipated to release the stable iOS 18.1 update in October or early November, along with Apple Intelligence and related Gen AI features. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be the only smartphones with these features.

How to use call recording features?

By downloading the iOS 18.1 beta software, interested readers can test out the Apple Intelligence feature for themselves.

iOS 18.1: Call Recording



iOS 18.1 makes it easy to record phone calls. During a call, simply tap the small record button in the top left corner of your screen.



All participants will be notified when the recording begins. Recorded calls are saved in the Notes app, #iOS pic.twitter.com/DPaQIAHFG7 — TechW (@TechW08) July 30, 2024

It should be remembered, though, that beta software frequently has bugs and can make the user experience less than ideal. Thus, continue at your own risk. Installing the beta firmware on a backup device is also a better option.

It also holds true for iPads. iPadOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be available for Apple iPads running M1 silicon or later in Q3, 2024.

Steps to download beta

To install iOS/iPadOS 18.1 Beta on your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Step 1

Navigate to Settings

Step 2

Select or tap on general menu

Step 3

Go to Update software under general menu

Step 4

Select Activate beta software updates.





