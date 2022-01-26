Apple unveils 'Personal Safety User Guide' for AirTags, iPhones; check here for details

Apple has unveiled a new Personal Safety User Guide, explaining how customers can keep themselves and their personal data safe while using AirTags, iPhones, and other products.

Apple AirTag is a small iPhone accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple's Find My app.

The new Personal Safety hub is split into multiple different sections, ranging from ways to take action if a user is in danger to keep his/her information safe with strong password and security strategies, reports 9To5Google.

The new "Personal Safety User Guide" comes as some users continue to raise concerns around the AirTag item tracker.

The guide specifically explains what the AirTag's alerts mean, and what to do if they find an AirTag or other Find My network accessory following them.

Apple says it will be updating the guide on a regular basis.

In addition, the instructions also apply primarily to hardware running the latest version of its operating systems, such as macOS 12.1, iOS 15.2, and iPadOS 15.2, with additional details also provided for other products.

The AirTag is currently selling at a price of Rs 3,190 for a single tracker and a set of four AirTag trackers is available at Rs 10,900.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 05:16 PM IST