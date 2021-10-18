Apple to unveil new MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 with motion sensors

Apple has decided to launch more powerful MacBook Pros, new AirPods as well as a Mac mini on Monday at 10 AM (Pacific Time), which will be its second fall event of the year, The Verge reported.

The upcoming MacBook Pro lineup will consist of a new 14-inch as well as a new 16-inch model powered by an M1X processor, likely paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for the base variant.

The new MacBook Pro will feature a standard-sized notch. Instead of containing a Face ID TrueDepth camera like on the iPhone, the MacBook Pro's notch apparently houses a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone.

Apple's use of mini-LED panels in its forthcoming MacBook lineups will catalyse supplier investment and push the entire industry toward adoption of the display technology.

The iPhone maker may also launch a more powerful Mac mini, featuring the same processor found in the updated MacBook Pros and more ports than are currently available on the M1-powered Mini.

The new version of the AirPods Pro may come with motion sensors to enable better fitness tracking.

An image of the upcoming AirPods 3 reveals the earphones' design which seems to be inspired by the Pro variant. It may come with a short stem and a sensor, as well as a microphone on the front.

Based on previous rumours, the new AirPods models are expected to feature a new design that resembles the shape of the current-generation AirPods Pro, notably featuring shorter stems on the earbuds themselves.

However, the AirPods 3 are not expected to feature active noise cancellation features -- which will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the report said.

The launch event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, on the company's YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:13 PM IST