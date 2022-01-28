e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

Apple releases watchOS 8.4 with fix for charging bug

Agencies
Apple has released watchOS 8.4, the third major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September.

According to Apple, watchOS 8.4 fixes a bug that could cause some Apple Watch chargers not to work as expected with the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 per cent battery charge, needs to be on a charger, and needs to be in the range of the iPhone.

To install the update, open the dedicated Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone.

In addition, Apple has also released macOS Monterey 12.2, the second major update to the macOS Monterey update that launched in October.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
