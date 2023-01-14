Apple Music and Apple TV apps finally available for Windows

Even for those who aren't loyal iPhone buyers, Apple software such as Apple TV and Apple Music are sought after ways to access quality content. But a large number of PC users aren't able to access those platforms, because Apple apps don't work on Windows operating system. But as Microsoft remains the dominating operating software for desktop computers and laptops globally with a 76 per cent market share, Apple has finally budged and released its TV and Music apps for the system.

Now Apple TV content from Paramount, Starz, Showtime and others will be streamed on run of the mill Windows PCs as well as laptops. Windows users will also be able to play songs from iTunes with 4K HDR clarity. All features available for the Apple Music app on iOS will be retained for Windows, but there won't be lyrics support and Dolby Atmos sound.

iTunes won't function once Apple Music is installed on Windows, but only until a new version for the OS is introduced to support podcasts and audiobooks. Although Apple content was accessible on browsers, the app will now allow iPhone and iPod users to back up and restore data on Windows PCs.