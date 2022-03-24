Apple launches driver's license feature on iPhone in Arizona

Apple has announced that Arizona will be the first US state to support driver's licenses and state IDs in the Wallet app on the iPhone.

Arizonans can add their driver's license or state ID to Wallet, and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to seamlessly and securely present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"We are thrilled to bring the first driver's license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when travelling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch," Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said in a statement.

Additional states will offer driver's license and state ID in Wallet soon. Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico plan to bring this feature to their residents, along with the seven states Apple previously announced.

Once added to Wallet, users can present their driver's license or state ID to the TSA at participating airport security checkpoints by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

On their iPhone or Apple Watch, users will be shown which information is requested by the TSA, and can consent to provide it with Face ID or Touch ID, without having to unlock their iPhone or show their ID card.

All information is shared digitally, so users do not need to show or hand over their device to present their ID. The TSA will also capture a picture of the traveller for verification purposes.

Unlike physical ID cards, driver's license and state ID in Wallet presents only the information needed for the interaction, and the user has the opportunity to review and authorise the information being requested before it is shared.

Driver's license and state ID in Wallet is available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later.

Driver's licenses and state IDs in Wallet are currently available for use in select states at select TSA checkpoints. Travellers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability.

