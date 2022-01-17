e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Apple iPhones records 48% growth in India in 2021 with 4.4% market share

Research firm CMR stated that Apple shipped a record 5.4 million iPhones to India in the entire year, and 2.2 million in the festive quarter (Q4) alone.
Agencies
The company continued to register market gains on the back of increased share of domestic manufacturing, aggressive retail initiatives. | Twitter/CNET

Advertisement

Apple posted 48 per cent growth in iPhone shipments in India in the calendar year 2021, with 4.4 per cent market share , according to Gurugram-based market research firm CMR.

Research firm CMR stated that Apple shipped a record 5.4 million iPhones to India in the entire year, and 2.2 million in the festive quarter (Q4) alone.

The company continued to register market gains on the back of increased share of domestic manufacturing, aggressive retail initiatives.

"The key to Apple's market performance is in the fact that it was able to manage and diversify its supply chains through the pandemic," stated Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Apple had shipped over 1.53 million iPhone units in the country, for the July-September period (Q3),

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
