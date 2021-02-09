Apple Inc contractor Wistron says its Karnataka operations to resume soon

Shut since December following violence owing to labour unrest at its Karnataka facility, Wistron, Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday its operations here will start soon, as the state government asserted it was ready to extend all cooperation.

"We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members," David Shen, CEO Wistron Smart Devices, said in a statement.

He said since the violent incident at their Narasapura facility in Kolar district in December last year, the company has been working hard on improving across the board to raise standards and fix the issues.

"All employees have been promptly and fully paid, and we implemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyone is paid correctly and provided the correct documentation going forward," Shen added.

The company official said Wistron will be delivering enhanced training programmes for all workers.

According to him, the management has put in a place a new system for workers to get information and raise any concerns they may have, anonymously.

While thanking the employees for their patience and support, Shen said the firm has worked through corrective actions.

Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar told PTI company officials were willing to start their operations from February 15.

"There may be delay of a day or two in resuming their operations but they are serious about it," Hebbar said.

He assured the company that the Karnataka government was ready to extend all cooperation to ensure that the manufacturing facility starts.

"It is not just about Wistron but our support is to everyone who is willing to set up an industry in Karnataka," Hebbar added.

Over 4,000 employees on contract went on a rampage over non-payment of their wages.

The company had sacked its vice president overseeing its business in India, as it admitted that some workers were not paid correctly or on time, and offered an apology.