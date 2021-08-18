Apple disables SharePlay for use in iOS 15 developer beta

Advertisement

Apple has announced that its much-awaited feature SharePlay, that allows people to enjoy entertainment together at the same time and syncs everything across Apple devices, has been disabled for use in the developer beta version of upcoming iOS 15.



The company said in an update that SharePlay will be disabled in the next betas of iOS 15, iPadOS15, tvOS 15 and macOS Monterey.



"SharePlay will also be disabled for use in their initial releases this fall. SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall," Apple informed.



With SharePlay, the users can share experiences while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together.



SharePlay will work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead. SharePlay has also been extended to Apple TV.



"We're thrilled with the high level of enthusiasm we've seen from the developer community for SharePlay, and we can't wait to bring it to users so that they can experience your apps with their friends and family in a whole new way," Apple said.



This is the first major feature of iOS 15 to be pulled back from the launch release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:54 AM IST