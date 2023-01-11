App developers made $320 bn from Apple's store since 2008

With a massive userbase of more than 1.2 billion for the iPhone and other devices running in ioS, Apple has the second largest market share in the app store space after Android. But it has also been locked in disputes with developers who have accused Apple of abusing its dominance in the market, and agreed to pay a $100 million settlement to them in 2021 as well. Now the tech giant has announced that developers have made a whopping $320 billion from its app store, since it was launched in 2008.

According to data released by the tech giant, 900 million paid subscribers are now on board Apple services including Music, TV+ and gaming. Its App Store empowers the global economy by connecting developers of all sizes, be it solo creators or major teams, with over 650 million visitors per week in 175 regions.

Services provided by Apple, including App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+, and more, also generated a revenue of $78 billion in 2022 alone.