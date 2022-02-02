e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

Apollo Tyres' net profit declines 50% to Rs 224 cr in December quarter

Agencies
Apollo Tyres stated that its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to Rs 224 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company said that the revenue from operations, increased 10 per cent to Rs 5,707 crore as against Rs 5,195 crore in the third quarter of FY21, Apollo Tyres said.

''Considering the cost inflation, which is likely to continue in the near term, we intend to take further pricing actions at the opportune time, along with other cost control measures,'' Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

The company continues to expand its product range and footprint across key markets, to align with the robust demand momentum going forward, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
