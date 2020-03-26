Apollo Hospitals to launch COVID-19 testing services from Friday

The private sector multispecialty hospital chain will open testing centres in five cities, including Chennai and Hyderabad to begin with, and may scale up the operations to 17 cities in phases. The tests will be conducted on prescription and a strict protocol issued by the government, Reddy said. Apollo Hospitals will charge 4,500 rupees per test as prescribed by the government.

The hospital group will also open COVID-19 isolation centers across the country, with an initial capacity of 250 beds. The capacity of isolation beds may be scaled up to 500 if required, Reddy said. Reddy said the hospital already has a dedicated block for treatment of COVID-19 patients and isolation services. The hospital has postponed non-emergency surgeries to later so that its staff can meet the challenges of the virus outbreak. Reddy said the hospital group has trained 5,000 of its staff to attend coronavirus-related medical protocols and other issues.

Reddy said Apollo Hospitals is also working with various state governments to train healthcare workers to assist the general public on the epidemic. The hospital has also kept ready around 1,000 ventilators and has more to spare, if necessary, and said that there is no shortage of equipment or medicines. Apollo Hospitals also launched a dedicated free helpline service to assist patients with COVID-19 symptoms. On the National Stock Exchange, shares of Apollo Hospitals were up 1.5% at 1,201.80 rupees, after rising to a high of 1,336.30 rupees.