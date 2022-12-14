Apollo Hospitals allots NCDs worth Rs 105 crores to ICICI Bank on private placement basis

The partnership with Apollo Hospitals will provide quality healthcare for over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and the bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. / Representative image | File/ Representative image

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited's Committee of Directors approved the allotment of 10,050 senior, unsecured redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 105 crores, to ICICI Bank Limited on a private placement basis, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Apollo Hospitals is a private sector healthcare provider that owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The company had reported a 17.7 per cent decline in their net profit to Rs 203.99 crore, while net sales went up to Rs 4,251.07 in the second quarter of this financial year.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited shares were at Rs 4,675 on Wednesday, down by 0.082 per cent.