Apollo Hospital issues NCDs through private placement on NSE

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
The partnership with Apollo Hospitals will provide quality healthcare for over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and the bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. / Representative image | File/ Representative image
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited on Tuesday announced the issuance of non-convertible debentures through a private placement on the NSE for trading under the Debt Market Segment from December 16, 2022 through an exchange filing.

The first annual interest coupon payment on the 7.70 per cent NCDs will aggregate to Rs 105 crore.

The payment of the NCDs will be on January 12, 2023, and the company has fixed December 28, 2022 as record date for the purpose of payment of Annual Interest Coupon.

