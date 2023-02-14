Apollo Hospital declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per share | File/ Representative image

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, which is 120 per cent of the face value of Rs 5 per share. In the exchange filing, the company announced that the interim dividend will be paid on or before March 10.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited reported total income of Rs 1,694.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 245.59 crore.

The shares of Apollo Hospitals closed at Rs 4,252, down by 2.45 per cent.

