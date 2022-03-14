apna.co partners with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council

With an aim to unlock economic opportunities for millions of professionals in beauty and wellness sectors, apna.co, networking and jobs platform, has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council.

Through this partnership, apna.co aims to support B&WSSC by providing easier access to hyperlocal opportunities, training sessions, upskilling courses, and re-skilling courses to the professionals in the beauty and wellness sectors. apna.co will also assist industry partners associated with B&WSSC to hire efficiently from apna.

Talking about the partnership, Karna Chokshi, Chief Operating Officer, apna.co said, “The pandemic transformed business dynamics across sectors and beauty and wellness sectors were no different. While many professionals lost their jobs during the beginning of the pandemic the industry is finally back on track with more unique opportunities. Our partnership with the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council is our step towards connecting millions of professionals in these industries with hyperlocal opportunities around them.

Businesses adopting new revival business models post-COVID in the beauty and wellness industry, are creating a plethora of job opportunities for professionals working in these sectors. Especially with models such as salons at home, freelance makeup artists, digital demos, and e-commerce platforms the demand for the rising workforce has increased, apna.co said in a press statement.

“We are certain that this symbiotic association between B&WSSC & apna.co will add value to all the stakeholders of beauty and wellness industry”, added Monica Bahl, CEO-B&WSSC.

B&WSSC is a not for profit organization promoted by CII with financial support from NSDC, under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It aims to establish an effective and efficient eco-system for the development and imparting of skills in the beauty and wellness industry including content and curriculum, courses, information databases, delivery systems, standardisation of the accreditation, and certification process to enhance employability of the Indian workforce globally.

Council is chaired by Dr Blossom Kochhar along with veteran industry icons as Governing Board Members.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:46 PM IST