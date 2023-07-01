 APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAPL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24

APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24

For Q1FY24, the company reported highest quarterly sales volume of 661,501 ton compared to 422,788 ton in Q1FY23 and 649,726 ton in Q4FY23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance for Q1 FY24 | File photo

APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), India’s leading branded structural steel tube company, has announced today its sales volume performance for Q1FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

For Q1FY24, the company reported highest quarterly sales volume of 661,501 ton compared to 422,788 ton in Q1FY23 and 649,726 ton in Q4FY23. The sales volume were supported by higher proportion from value added products.

The contribution from value-added segment improved to 57% in Q1FY24 from 54 percent in Q4FY23. APL Apollo’s strategy of de-commoditization is intact. The sales mix will improve further in coming quarters with rising contribution of innovative products.

Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd shares

The shares of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd on Friday at 3;30pm IST were at Rs 1,300, down by 1.37 percent.

Read Also
APL Apollo issues 1,90,314 equity shares of face value of ₹ 2 each
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand

Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand

NTPC Records Remarkable Growth In Coal Production and Despatch

NTPC Records Remarkable Growth In Coal Production and Despatch

APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24

APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance For Q1 FY24

Coal India Appoints P M Prasad As Chairman-cum-Managing Director Of The Company

Coal India Appoints P M Prasad As Chairman-cum-Managing Director Of The Company