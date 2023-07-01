APL Apollo Tubes Announces Sales Volume Performance for Q1 FY24 | File photo

APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), India’s leading branded structural steel tube company, has announced today its sales volume performance for Q1FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

For Q1FY24, the company reported highest quarterly sales volume of 661,501 ton compared to 422,788 ton in Q1FY23 and 649,726 ton in Q4FY23. The sales volume were supported by higher proportion from value added products.

The contribution from value-added segment improved to 57% in Q1FY24 from 54 percent in Q4FY23. APL Apollo’s strategy of de-commoditization is intact. The sales mix will improve further in coming quarters with rising contribution of innovative products.

Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd shares

The shares of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd on Friday at 3;30pm IST were at Rs 1,300, down by 1.37 percent.