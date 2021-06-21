Aparna Enterprises to invest Rs 100 cr; to strengthen product portfolio, manufacturing facility

Aparna Enterprises Limited today announced its plans to invest Rs 100 crores towards building its aluminum window and door system brand Alteza in next 4 years. The investments will be used for strengthening its product portfolio as well as manufacturing facility, marketing and retailing. The company also witnessed launched its latest range of slim aluminum sliding door system - ACA M-19 Series.

Commenting on the plans for Alteza, Mr. Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said, “Aluminum window and door system market in India is close to Rs 20,000 crores and it is growing at a CAGR of 7.9 percent. There is a growing demand for quality products as well as services and we are gearing up to address this demand.

"From the 100 crores, 60 percent of the funds will be directed towards strengthening the manufacturing capacity and the rest towards research and development and building our dealership network. To complement this growth vision, we are also planning to strengthen our team. We plan to hire more than 100 people by the end of 2021 and majority of this will be in Telangana. We are optimistic that Alteza will capture 8-10 percent of the organized aluminum door and window market by 2025.”

Launched in 2019 Alteza has wide range of aluminium window, door and railing systems. With Alteza ACA M-19, the brand will be further strengthening its foothold in the growing premium aluminum window and door systems market.