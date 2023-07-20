Annapurna Das Resigns As Sanofi's Non-Executive Director | File

Annapurna Das on Wednesday resigned as Sanofi's non-executive director from July 31 to pursue other opportunities outside Sanofi, the company announced through an exchange filing. Consequently, she shall also cease to be a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

In her resignation letter Das wrote, "I thank you all for the guidance and support during my tenure as Non-Executive Director. I wish the company success in times to come."

Sanofi shares

The shares of Sanofi on Thursday afternoon at 12:55 pm IST were trading on the NSE at Rs 6,992.50, down by 0.43 per cent.

Sanofi to expand presence in India

Sanofi plans to broaden its presence in India with an enhanced portfolio of products based on the decision by the top leadership last year to revisit its growth strategy, Rodolfo Hrosz, managing director told Moneycontrol in an interview.

