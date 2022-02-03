Ankur Sharma to be part of Instamojo’s founding team, named co-founder

Instamojo, eCommerce platform for independent business and D2C brands, today announced the appointment of Ankur Sharma as the Co-founder of Instamojo. He will play a key role in building and growing Instamojo’s ecommerce product line, including an online store builder and smart pages, the company said in a statement.

Prior to being on-boarded to the founding team, Sharma was the Vice President of Analytics at the firm. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, and his expertise lies in leading data science initiatives and product-led growth strategies. In his early career days, prior to joining Instamojo, Sharma was with Kiwi Inc. (a mobile gaming startup) and Capital One (a leading bank in the USA).

Sharma joined Instamojo as Head of Analytics in 2015, and has played a vital role in building the firm’s data science and growth hacking functions. Along with enabling a data-driven product culture at Instamojo, he has been the driving force behind the development of several successful products which also include the convenience fee feature, sachet loans and other related domains.

Ankur Sharma, Chief of Growth and Data & Co-founder, Instamojo said, “Instamojo has been a highly rewarding experience for me so far, and I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to contribute to the growth of the brand, from a fintech platform to a digital solution provider. Today, with the e-commerce sector on the rise, Instamojo has tailored tools to enable small and medium businesses in the country to operate digitally. In my new role as co-founder, my goal is to take Instamojo to new heights and ensure that our products provide innovative support for small businesses.”

Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder, Instamojo said, “We are thrilled to announce Ankur as part of Instamojo’s founding team. With his vast experience and knowledge in product-led strategy, Ankur has been a major contributor towards developing Instamojo’s product suite. He is indeed a great asset to team Instamojo, and we look forward to working with Ankur in his new role, as we progress towards digitising the Indian D2C sector.”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:00 AM IST