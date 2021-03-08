Anirban Ghosh takes charge as Executive Director & State Head, Maharashtra & Goa State Office, IndianOil

Anirban Ghosh has taken charge as Executive Director & StateHead, Maharashtra State Office, IndianOil, which caters to the POL (Petroleum, Oil & Lubes) service needs of Maharashtra State. With more than three decades of rich and diverse experience in the Eastern Region and Head Office of Marketing Division, Ghosh has a rich expertise in functional areas of Operations, Engineering and Retail Sales. A Civil Engineer and a management graduate, he has been instrumental in spearheading the NFR(non-fuel revenue) initiatives at IndianOil and tied up with renowned names in the field of banking and automotive services.