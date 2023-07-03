Anil Ambani Appears Before ED Office In Mumbai | File Photo

Industrialist Anil Ambani reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday. Anil Ambani had reached the ED office in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) at 10 am while his office executives waited outside.

Officials confirmed that Mukesh Ambani's brother was questioned in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged breach of the FEMA law, reported PTI.

The details regarding the case are yet to be released.

Ambani had last appeared before the ED in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank loan kickback case. Yes Banks co-founder Rana Kapoor was arrested in this case.

This is a breaking story, more updates expected.