Andy Jassy to become next CEO of Amazon: All you need to know about the man who takes baton from Jeff Bezos

Andy Jassy, who will take over from Jeff Bezos as the new chief of Amazon on July 5, joined the e-commerce giant in 1997, with several other Harvard MBA colleagues. His early role included marketing manager.

In a 2016 interview to Forbes magazines, Jassy, 52, said he saw strong reasons to stay on at Amazon: “The culture at Amazon isn’t slow, it’s not stodgy. It’s fast-paced,” he said.

His initial plan was to spend two or three years at Amazon and move back to New York, where he is from, according to an interview in Forbes magazine.

"I took my last final exam at HBS,[Harvard Business School] the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday,” Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast in September. “No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday," according to Reuters.

In 2003, he and Bezos came up with the idea to create the cloud computing platform that would become known as Amazon Web Services (AWS), which launched in 2006. Jassy headed AWS and its team of 57 people.

In March 2016, Jassy was named Person of the Year by the Financial Times. A month later, he was promoted from senior vice president to CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

On February 2, 2021, it was announced that Jassy will succeed Jeff Bezos as the CEO of Amazon sometime in the third quarter of 2021, with Bezos transitioning to executive chairman.

Jassy worked for 5 years after graduation before doing his MBA. He worked as a project manager for a collectibles company and then he and a colleague started a company and closed it down.

Jassy graduated with honors from Harvard College before before earning an MBA from Harvard Business School.