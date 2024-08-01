Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's 100-Day Plan: New Industrial Policies For MSMEs, Textiles, And IT To Attract Investments

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu | ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has recently during a review meeting with the Department of Industries, directed officials to formulate new policies for five crucial sectors: Industries, MSMEs, Food Processing, Textiles, and Electronics, IT, and Cloud. These policies are to be rolled out within the next 100 days, with an aim to attract fresh investments and instill confidence among industrialists.

Addressing the past setbacks, Naidu highlighted about the challenges the state faced in the recent years, stating out the negative impact of the policies made under the YSRCP government. He pointed out that many industrialists had backed out of agreements due to these policies.

Historical Context and New Targets

During Naidu's previous tenure, that is between 2014 and 2019, the state has signed agreements worth Rs 16 lakh crore. But according to Naidu, these initiatives were stifled by the subsequent government.

To counter this, he added to set an ambitious target, that is completing projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore within this year, creating over 1.3 lakh jobs in the process.

Focus on Land and Industrial Parks

Another major issue raised was the diversion of land originally pooled for industrial use.

He also pointed out that while his government had established 64 industrial parks providing 14,125 acres of land, the YSRCP managed only 31 parks.

Industrial Clusters

Furthermore, he also highlighted of drafting proposals for developing new industrial clusters in major locations such as Kuppam, Mulapeta, Chilamathuru, and Donakonda or Pamuru.

In addition to this, the state also aims to become a hub for green hydrogen and green energy, with major projects like the Rs 60,000 crore NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub and the Rs 11,542 crore bulk drug park at Nakkapalli.