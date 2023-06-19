Anand Mahindra Tweets About How Air India Inspired Him To Dream Big

PTI

Air India's return from the brink of collapse wasn't just another revival for Indian passengers, as the rise of the country's oldest airline is synonymous to its growth. The return of the firm to Tata, decades after it was nationalised, marked the beginning of a new era as Air India ordered one of the biggest aircraft orders in aviation history.

As the grand old airline takes flight towards an expansion, Anand Mahindra shared a story about how it inspired him to become one of India's most successful entrepreneurs.

Inspired at an early age

In a tweet, the Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman shared a postcard which was sent to him by his father in 1962, after they went to see him off at the airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His father had written to Mahindra that someday he too will travel to exciting places in bigger and faster aircraft.

That message and Air India's aircraft had triggered a fascination with the acceleration of technology for Mahindra at a very young age.

Driven by that, he went on to lead Mahindra and Mahindra as one of India's leading car brands, which delivered the likes of Scorpio, Balero and XUV.

Mahindra had tweeted the story to mark father's day, and also mentioned Air India inspired generations to dream.